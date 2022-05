Loving someone sometimes means putting their preferences above our own. Paul Limburg of Salt Lake City, Utah is not the kind of guy who likes a lot of fanfare. A widower whose wife passed away from cancer in 2020, Paul has been focused on raising his four kids. About a year ago, Paul signed up for a dating app with hopes of moving his life forward. Cassie Farley was the first, and last, person he ever matched with!

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO