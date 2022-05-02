Enfield residents want to hold off on tax hikes

ENFIELD — Residents appreciate the amount of work officials and staff put into preparing the proposed 2022-23 budget, but ask that the town holds off on tax increases until the community and its members can get back on their feet.

Residents had their first chance to voice opinions on next year’s proposed spending plan during a public hearing held in Town Hall last week.

SPENDING PLAN

REACTION: Residents say their taxes will increase too much and ask that the town cut back on spending.

WHAT: They propose delaying some projects, asking unions to hold off on increases, and make cuts in the proposed budget.

The proposed $151.2 million budget is a 3.14%, or $4.6 million, increase over last year’s. The town side of $77,382,951 is a 3.95%, or $2.9 million, increase; the Board of Education budget of $73.77 million is a 2.31%, or $1.66 million, increase. That number will be reduced.

The major increases in both the town and school budgets are contractual and mandatory.

The proposed tax rate for 2022-23 is 30.49 mills. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value, which is 70% of market value of the property.

Although the proposed tax rate is reduced from this year’s 34.24 mills, the revaluation of homes increased property values, which will increase real estate taxes.

Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said the proposed tax rate and $151.1 million budget are not final and were for discussion purposes on Wednesday night. A lot of components go into the budget, and there are still unknown factors, such as what state funding will be coming in, she said.

In fact, after the detailed budget presentation was posted online for residents, she and School Superintendent Christopher Drezek found the Board of Education is able to reduce its request by $500,000 because of insurance and staff retirements and resignations.

Zoppo-Sassu said her office and staff have looked at ways to find relief from the tax bump. She said the Town Council could consider two programs. One is the Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Program, for which the town could create a parallel program. The other is the Senior Volunteer Tax Relief Pilot Program, where residents can earn a tax credit per household in exchange for certified volunteer hours at a nonprofit organization,

The Town Council will deliberate the proposed budget this Wednesday and plans to vote on its adoption May 16.

Residents are still concerned about increased taxes. As a senior on a fixed income, Jack Sheridan said his costs went up $1,800 just in the first four months of this year.

“I can’t raise my revenue,” he said. “I have to make cuts.”

Sheridan asked officials to re-examine the proposed budget and also make cuts.

“There are good things here that are hard to find fault with, but can we delay some during a time when we’re all being hit by increased costs?” he asked.

As examples, Sheridan mentioned $535,000 just for substitute teachers, relocation of the Civil War monument for $100,000, and replacing the Annex score board for $10,000.

“I appreciate you going through the budget and I appreciate what’s happening, but I really think we need to curb extra spending right now,” Sheridan said,

Gary Young of Abbe Road said based on the preliminary budget presentation, he and his wife’s taxes would increase $760, or 14%, in one year. And that doesn’t even include motor vehicle tax for their two cars or payment for their fire district.

“During the 16 years we’ve lived in our house, I’ve never had an increase that dramatic,” he said.

“My wife and I are fiscally responsible and I’d like you to do the same,” Young said. “It’s not the residents’ responsibility to all of a sudden open our checkbooks and help you fund purchases.”

He said the tax rate should be lower — about 27 or 28 mills — and he reported having trouble finding budget information in a timely manner on the town website.

Michael Purina of South Road said the budget is an outstanding document and while he doesn’t like the budget numbers they are necessary. But, he said, it’s incomplete without the Board of Education’s maintenance numbers.

“I can’t make it out and I’m a data analyst,” Purina said. “The Board of Education has not met statutory requirements to this town so, unfortunately, (the proposed budget document) has to be rejected.”

Purina said he wants to see where every dollar he puts into the town goes, and the budget as proposed does not show that.

Liz Werner of West Shore Drive said based on the mill rate as proposed, her taxes will go up almost $1,000.

“A lot of businesses and taxpayers are still struggling right now,” she said. “With prices going crazy, I’d like to see a zero tax increase this year, however that has to happen.”

Her suggestions included asking unions to hold off on increases until such time that Enfield can get back on its feet.

“In my job, we did it to show the town we’re willing to work with them,” Werner said. “I can’t afford any more taxes; I feel a lot of us are getting pushed out of town.”

She also asked if the town could buy cruisers for the police department instead of $60,000 SUVS, and consider consolidating the five separate fire departments with a unified, fully paid department. That would save money on the overlap of apparatus, Werner said, which is more than most big cities.