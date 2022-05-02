ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman over a bad joke

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5H1g_0fQSdwjz00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a friend over a bad joke. According to police, Diana Bellson and her friend Tammy were a Motel Six on Saturday morning drinking and cracking jokes.

Story continues below

According to a criminal complaint, Bellson got upset about a joke and stabbed Tammy in the leg. Bellson is denying the allegation, claiming Tammy broke a mirror. Bellson is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 26

Don Pellegrino
2d ago

It getting really bad when a friend can't tell a friend a joke without worrying about being physically assaulted. The new New Mexico.

Reply(1)
10
Kathy Smith
2d ago

This is what happens when you have a law that allows catch & release . Bet you $1,000 the woman is already back on the street .

Reply(1)
4
Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of inappropriate relationship with student out of custody

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been released from federal custody. Johnathon Bindues has been released to a halfway house under house arrest. Bindues was the girl’s track and basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. Investigators say he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother. Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Violent Crime#Old Town Krqe#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with second-degree murder of boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy