Police, family searching for missing teen

Carencro Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Bra’nai’jah Taylor is a female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She's missing from the 300 block of St. Pierre Boulevard in Carencro. She was last seen there, on April 26, 2022 at about 2:30 p.m.

It's not known what clothes she was wearing, but she is wearing an ankle monitor. Her hair is in double strand twist similar to the picture. Bra’nai’jah left home on foot and likely had someone pick her up.

Here's her picture:

Courtesy Carencro Police

Anyone with information on Bra’nai’jah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com