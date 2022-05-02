ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

U.S. construction spending rises less than expected in March

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7bzK_0fQScsJi00

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending barely rose in March as a moderate increase in outlays on private projects was partially offset by a further decline in public spending.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending edged up 0.1% after increasing 0.5% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would accelerate 0.7%. Construction spending increased 11.7% on a year-on-year basis in March.

The government reported last week that the economy contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in the first quarter amid record imports. While investment in residential construction grew last quarter, spending on nonresidential structures like gas and oil well drilling fell for a fourth straight quarter.

Spending on private construction projects gained 0.2% in March after rising 0.7 in February. Investment in residential construction increased 1.0%. Single-family homebuilding spending rose 1.3%, while outlays on multi-family housing projects dropped 0.5%.

Residential construction is being underpinned by strong demand for housing, though momentum could slow, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates soaring above 5%.

Investment in private non-residential structures declined 1.2% in March. Spending on public construction projects fell 0.2% after dipping 0.1% in February. Outlays on state and local government construction projects decreased 0.5%, offsetting a 2.4% increase in federal government spending.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. productivity posts biggest decline since 1947 in first quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, indicating that rising wage pressures will continue contributing to keeping inflation elevated for a while. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, plunged at a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S., Canada spot natgas prices soar on unusual spring heat

May 5 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices in the United States and Canada soared this week as many homes and businesses in the U.S. South and West cranked up their air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Aluminium maker Hydro warns of rising costs after record Q1 profit

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) reported on Tuesday record quarterly profits that beat expectations, but also warned of rising costs ahead due to inflation and logistics disruptions, hitting its shares. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 11.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Residential Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Commerce Department
Reuters

CNH beats Q1 expectations, confident on navigating supply issues

MILAN (Reuters) - CNH Industrial beat first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday and the agricultural and construction machine maker’s CEO said he was confident the company could successfully navigate ongoing global supply chain issues. “Don’t underestimate how difficult the environment is, it’s a battle,” CEO Scott Wine told analysts after...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Construction
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Top Lithium Supplier Albemarle Fell 13% in April

Lithium is in high demand, and Albemarle could be a top way to play the move to electric vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks little changed; 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net buyers * Korean won little changed against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-yr high SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays. ** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. ** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,265.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 104.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. securities regulator probes Didi Global's $4.4 billion IPO

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc over its $4.4 billion initial public offering in the United States in June last year, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said. Didi was cooperating with the U.S. securities regulator’s investigation related to the offering, “subject to strict compliance” with...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Angola expects April inflation to be lowest in 18 months

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Angola is expecting to record its lowest rate of inflation in 18 months when April data is released, the oil producing Southern African country’s central bank governor said on Thursday. While prices are rising worldwide, Jose De Lima Massano told a Reuters event that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy