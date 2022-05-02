ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Adair man suffers minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Guthrie Co.) An Adair man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Sunday evening.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Highway 44 near Viola Avenue, east of Panora, at around 10:01 p.m. A Deputy arrived on scene and observed a 2006 Chevy Cobalt resting in the north ditch facing west. The driver, 18-year-old Colten Morrill, stated that he had fallen asleep. Colten appeared to have sustained minor injuries to his face and/or neck and was transported to the Guthrie County Hospital via Panora EMS. A female passenger was not injured.

Colten was issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Control.

