Black Violin members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. After college, they produced beats for South Florida rappers and began building an audience in local clubs. They later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold out headline performances at venues across the country, merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. They bring their tour in support of 2021's Take the Stairs to the State Theatre, where they perform tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.

