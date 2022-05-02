Ex-Defense secretary Esper claims in new book Trump asked about shooting protesters: report

Ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper's memoir, once the subject of a lawsuit against the Pentagon, will hit bookshelves next week with new revelations about his time in former President Donald Trump's administration.

Esper claims in the book that Trump asked him if they could shoot protesters who had gathered around the White House after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, Axios first reported on Monday.

"Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something," Trump said, according to the Axios report on Esper's book. The book is to be released May 10.

The memoir, "A Sacred Oath," is the latest in a flurry of books about the Trump administration. Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's memoir, "Here's the Deal," will be out May 24. Axios reported Monday that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will release his book Aug. 8.

Mark Esper's book

Esper had sued the Pentagon over the use of classified information for the book but dropped the challenge in February, according to the Associated Press. Axios reported that "nearly three dozen 4-star generals, senior civilians, and some Cabinet members" reviewed the book.

The book claims Trump, "red faced and complaining loudly about the protests," asked Esper about shooting protesters as they sat in the Oval Office.

"The good news — this wasn't a difficult decision," Esper wrote, according to Axios. "The bad news — I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid."

President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington on June 1, 2020. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley says his presence “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” He called it “a mistake” that he has learned from. Patrick Semansky, AP

Other accounts have shown that Trump was at odds with advisers over the response to the protests. A book by The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender said Trump lobbed expletives at Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the Situation Room over the response.

Trump fired Esper after the 2020 election. Conway left the administration before the election, saying in August 2020 that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Kellyanne Conway's book

Conway's publisher has promised that the former adviser's book is "not just the story of the White House," and instead looks at both her time in the Trump administration and her family. Her husband, George Conway, had been a vocal Trump opponent.

"Kellyanne became a fulcrum between the see-sawing demands of a West Wing job in one of the most consequential eras in our history, motherhood to four school-age children, and marriage to a man who suddenly went from an ardent supporter of his wife and the President to one of the administration's most caustic and constant public critics," Threshold Editions said in announcing the book earlier this year.

Jared Kushner's book

Kushner's book promises to take readers inside the Oval Office and into "negotiations" around the globe, according to Axios .

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was a senior White House adviser.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Matthew Brown

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Defense secretary Esper claims in new book Trump asked about shooting protesters: report