ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

How to Avoid Getting Melanoma and Why You Should Care

FOX 11 and 41
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, Wash. – Melanoma is one of the deadliest skin cancers, but it’s also one of the easiest to prevent. It’s important that you get a check up at least once a year, especially if you notice irregular bumps or moles on your skin. “Melanoma, as...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Sunscreen, no tanning bed use can help prevent melanoma

Melanoma is considered the most invasive form of skin cancer and has the highest risk for death. So, what can someone do to help protect themselves?. When in the sun, regularly apply sunscreen that is SPF 15 or higher. Also, routine skin checks at home can be helpful. It is...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Health
City
Yakima, WA
City
Pasco, WA
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Skin Cancer#Sunglasses#Tanning#Sweats#Atomic Dermatology
Real Simple

This $6 Skincare Trick Leaves Your Face Glowing, Smooth, and Ready for Makeup, According to Shoppers

Eye creams, face moisturizers and hydrating serums are helpful in the quest to obtain glowing skin, but there's an under-the-radar trick to quickly brightening up your face that you might not know—or are afraid to try. But dermaplaning, the totally pain-free process of shaving your face with a sharp, thin razor to get rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz, is nothing to be scared of.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Us Weekly

The Best Body Wash for Acne: Our 8 Favorite Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We spend so much time on our facial skincare routine, but what about when it comes to finding the best body wash for acne? Body acne, often more specifically described as backne, chestne or even buttne, can be […]
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Exercising and Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Supplements May Reduce Your Cancer Risk By 61%, Study Says

You already know that exercising regularly can improve your health in many ways, and the health benefits of taking vitamin D and omega-3 supplements have been widely reported. Now, there's more good reason to consider adding these tools to your preventative health plan: a new study published in the journal Frontiers of Aging reports that combining exercise with both vitamin D and omega-3 supplements may also help reduce your risk of developing invasive cancers by 61 percent.
CANCER
Motherly

Key ingredients to help your baby’s skin thrive

Your baby’s sensitive skin deserves the very best care. But, looking at the ingredient label on baby skincare products can feel like reading a foreign language. We’ll help you make sense of what key ingredients should earn a place in your little one’s lotion, sunscreen, shampoo and more.
SKIN CARE
Harvard Health

Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s found well before diagnosis

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital shows that early accumulation of amyloid-β and tau protein begins to disrupt the brain’s connections important for memory years before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that could help detect the condition early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy