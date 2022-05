Boston.com readers sent their photos of flowers and nature. It’s official, spring is here. When you take a step outside, you’ve probably seen signs of the new season. Maybe you’ve even spotted animals in the park or bursts of color on your afternoon walk. It’s the perfect time to take in your surroundings, whether you go on a picnic with friends, explore the Boston Public Garden, or stroll by the Charles River.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO