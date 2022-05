On Monday, the Wyoming Women's Center elevated its COVID-19 status to red, due to 14 positive test results from inmates. In order for a facility to enter red status, there must be a 14-day average facility transmission rate of 7% to 10%, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and/or the county transmission rate is high and 150 hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients.

