WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - There's a new effort to reexamine the future of Westchester County Airport, and its impact on everything from the quality of life in the northern suburbs to the water supply in New York City. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports on the difficult issues that must be balanced. As the pandemic eases, air traffic is taking off at Westchester County Airport, defying expectations that it would be 2025 before passenger volume returned. "That pickup started in summer, fall 2021, and it has not let up," said Westchester County Director of Operations Joan McDonald. The Latimer administration says it's the perfect time to...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO