ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

By KTVT Staff
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) - Mansfield Independent School District in Texas believes it is setting a world-record with its 2022 graduating class. There are an incredible 35 sets of twins among the graduating seniors and one set of triplets. Mansfield has 2,600 students in its student body. With twins occurring...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Avery, TX
Mansfield, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Mansfield, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mansfield, TX
Education
Mansfield, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
WTVM

Auburn, CACC ink partnership for select students seeking agricultural degrees

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials from Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and Central Alabama Community College (CACC) signed a new partnership Wednesday morning. Leaders say the agreement will provide a streamlined pathway into the College of Agriculture for CACC students meeting certain criteria. “Students from Central Alabama Community College...
AUBURN, AL
The Independent

Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of "post-Roe" world

Oklahoma joined Texas this week to form a region that may look like what a nation divided over abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.While abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court's new conservative majority might further restrict abortion, that has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year.A bill signed into law on Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is similar to the law passed in Texas last year that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#School District#Mansfield University#High School#Ktvt#The University Of Houston#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island Named 3 Best States for Working Moms

In a recent study from WalletHub, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island were named the three best states for working moms. Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. Unfortunately, the share of women in the workforce declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping around 1.3% between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021 (compared to 1.1% for men).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTVM

Columbus State freezes school tuition for third consecutive year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is freezing its tuition for the third year in a row. The move comes as they’re also waiving SAT and ACT testing requirements for incoming first-year students. Beginning this Fall, CSU students will see lower bills. The decision came during a recent...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus nonprofit aims to help disadvantaged communities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A relatively new organization is looking to help improve the quality of life for people living in disadvantaged communities in parts of Georgia. News Leader 9 sat down with the women behind the organization, ‘Beginning New Outreach’, and learned more on how they’re starting with people here in our backyard.
COLUMBUS, GA
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Worst State For Working Moms

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. labor force. And many of those are working moms. In fact, nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. But working mom’s can face an uphill battle in the workplace. It’s well documented and talked about that their average hourly wage is only 84% of what men make. On top of that only, 6.2% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women. Many women also feel that society makes them choose between career and family. Things that can impact whether or not a woman makes that choice include parental leave, availability of affordable childcare, and other indicators. WalletHub compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the Best & Worst States for women. And North Carolina ranked in the bottom half of states for working moms.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy