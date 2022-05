At 27 years old, Abrar Omeish was the youngest woman elected to public office in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She remembers her high school years in Fairfax County well. "I remember feeling invisible and that's, you know, going through the Ramadan having to self advocate to tell a coach, for example, we're running the mile today, I'm fasting, this might not make sense for me to do," Omeish said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO