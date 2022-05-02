ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Fire Department working to extinguish large trash fire at recycling plant

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Denver Fire Department (DFD) is working to extinguish a large trash fire at a recycling plant Monday morning.

According to 9News , the fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. near Interstate 70 and Holly Street.

Greg Pixley, the spokesperson with Denver Fire, told 9News firefighters are acting quickly to extinguish the fire. Pixley says there are some environmental concerns on the material burning.

As of 8:15 a.m., Holly Street from 46th Avenue to 48th Avenue is closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

The cause to the fire is under investigation.

Denver Fire Department working to extinguish large trash fire at recycling plant

