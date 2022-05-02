ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman avoids jail for voting dead mom’s ballot in Arizona

By Cole Johnson, AP News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A judge in Phoenix sentenced a woman to two years of felony probation, fines and community service for voting her dead mother’s ballot in Arizona in the 2020 general election. 64-year-old...

PHOENIX, AZ
