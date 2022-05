EPAM used $(51.8) million in operating cash flow. EPAM held $1.31 billion in cash and equivalents. CEO Arkadiy Dobkin said, "Our successful track record in adapting the Company to global disruptions gives me confidence that despite the deeply personal impact the war has had on EPAM, we will execute through this near-term challenge and emerge as a more diverse, more resilient and more relevant global company."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO