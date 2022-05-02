ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Free Whataburger breakfast for teachers

By Paola Cepeda
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ix1vW_0fQSYak200

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is offering a free treat for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 2 to May 6, the fast-food chain will give teachers free breakfast.

The breakfast deal will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers must present their school ID.

Whataburger also announced that 30 teachers were nominated to win $1,000 for their school. Those winners will be announced soon.

In addition to the free breakfast, teachers can also get a 25% discount on retail items by using the code WHATATEACHERS22.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

School Lunch Hero Day set for Friday; Texas leaders, organizations support school nutrition professionals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a release from his office, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texans to honor the efforts of school nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day, set for Friday. Every school day, noted Miller’s announcement, school nutrition professionals “provide the healthy, balanced meals Texas children need to succeed in the classroom […]
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito eyes May 9 Kingwood location opening date

After multiple delays, Freebirds World Burrito has announced an opening date of May 9 for its new location in Kingwood, according to an April 26 news release. The restaurant—to be located at 3112 W. Lake Houston Parkway—was originally planned to open in September. The first 25 attendees in line on May 9 will receive one free burrito per week for one year, according to the release. Attendees can also enjoy free samples of chips and dip. Freebirds World Burrito is an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain that serves burritos, tacos, bowls and salads that can be customized according to customers’ tastes. The restaurant has locations across Texas, including in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. www.freebirds.com.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Harlingen, TX
Restaurants
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Fast Food#Food Drink#Free Whataburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy