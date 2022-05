KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family is suing the Knoxville Police Department after they said a school resource officer body-slammed an 8th-grade student onto a table, injuring him. The lawsuit said that on April 19, Officer David Lee grabbed the minor while they were in a hallway of Northwest Middle School, walking to the bathroom. It says Lee grabbed the child's backpack and refused to let go, threatening to arrest the minor if he did not give the backpack to the officer.

