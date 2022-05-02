Upcoming city meetings in Surprise

Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise.

To watch live remotely, visit surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv or the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise. Cox channel 11 and Century Link channel 8513 will also carry the meetings live.

Agendas available at least 48 hours in advance at agendas.surpriseaz.gov.

ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Monday, May 2

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

PERSONNEL APPEALS COMMISSION

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall Overflow Room.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Salad N Go.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4

Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Surprise City Hall.

COMMUNITY MEETING ­— PATRICK DUFFY and CHRIS JUDD

Vice Mayor Patrick Duffy and City Councilman Chris Judd will host a joint community meeting for Districts 3 and 6. When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Spencer’s Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Towne Storage.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10

Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.

VETERANS, DISABILITY AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Where: Surprise City Hall.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY MEETING — ROLAND WINTERS

Councilman Roland Winters hosts his monthly meeting for his constituents in District 1.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive.