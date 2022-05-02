ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Upcoming city meetings in Surprise

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDoN5_0fQSXX0W00
Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia

Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise.

To watch live remotely, visit surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv or the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise. Cox channel 11 and Century Link channel 8513 will also carry the meetings live.

Agendas available at least 48 hours in advance at agendas.surpriseaz.gov.

ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Monday, May 2

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

PERSONNEL APPEALS COMMISSION

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall Overflow Room.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

Where: Surprise City Hall.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Salad N Go.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4

Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Surprise City Hall.

COMMUNITY MEETING ­— PATRICK DUFFY and CHRIS JUDD

Vice Mayor Patrick Duffy and City Councilman Chris Judd will host a joint community meeting for Districts 3 and 6. When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Spencer’s Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Towne Storage.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10

Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.

VETERANS, DISABILITY AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Where: Surprise City Hall.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY MEETING — ROLAND WINTERS

Councilman Roland Winters hosts his monthly meeting for his constituents in District 1.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive.

Comments / 0

Related
Surprise Independent

Surprise offers to mediate disputes

The city of Surprise recently announced a new partnership with Community Association Institute Arizona to help community members reach agreement on a dispute, problem, or conflict. Mediation will facilitate negotiation and settlement between disputing parties by providing direction and encouragement, working collaboratively with them to find creative ways to reach...
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Surprise Independent

Dysart district honors 55 heroes

The Dysart Unified School District annually names staff members as Heroes to recognize outstanding service to the district and the community. This year, 55 staff members received the honor of being named a Dysart Hero, after being selected through a peer nomination process. The number of nominations received doubled this year, demonstrating the hard work and dedication of district staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Duffy, Judd to co-host community meeting at Spencer's Place

Surprise City Councilmen Patrick Duffy and Chris Judd are co-hosting another joint community meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Spencer's Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road. Duffy typically hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the first Saturday of every month. District 3 is in the southwest part of the city, including the Prasada area.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Duffy
Person
Chris Judd
Person
Roland Winters
Surprise Independent

Neighborhood meeting to focus on storage facility project

A development project neighborhood meeting has been set at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 to discuss a Towne Storage facility conditional use permit with site plan. The request is to construct a new single story, climate controlled self-storage facility on 3.5 acres vacant lot located north of Waddell Road and east of Reems Road in the Waddell Square center.
WADDELL, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise approves dozens of projects in March

PARADISI (PREVIOUSLY SYCAMORE FARMS) PARCEL I - HPR. MINOR ELEVATION CHANGE-SURPRISE TOWNE CENTER -BURLINGTON. Happy Valley Road and 183 Ave. PRASADA GATEWAY REGIONAL SHOPPING CENTER - COMPREHENSIVE SIGN PROGRAM. Waddell, Reems, Cactus, State Route 303. RANCHO MERCADO - LOS CIELOS MHC. 14427 W. Artemisa Ave. TIERRA RICO - HOME PRODUCT...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Republican club notes next speakers

The Sun City West Republican Club meets Saturday, May 7, at Church on the Green, 19051 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Social time is at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and pastry available and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. A $2 donation will be accepted at the door, which helps to pay...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Mayor#Civic Center#Century Link#Agendas Surpriseaz Gov#Hoilday Inn Express#Towne Storage
Surprise Independent

Surprise has opening on Personnel Appeals Board

The city of Surprise is currently accepting applications for a vacancy on the Personnel Appeals Board. The term expires June 20, 2024. All applicants must reside in Surprise. The Personnel Appeals Board serves as a neutral body to review disciplinary actions of classified city employees, which actions consist of suspensions without pay of more than 24 hours, demotions, or terminations and to assure that adequate procedural safeguards were provided related to such discipline.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise OKs tentative $740 million budget

The Surprise City Council approved the city’s tentative $740.3 million budget for fiscal year 2023 at its May 3 meeting. City Manager Bob Wingenroth and the Finance Department presented the draft budget of $681.1 million, plus transfers of $59.2 million. The 2023 tentative budget proposes a budget focused on...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
491
Followers
921
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy