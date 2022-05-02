Upcoming city meetings in Surprise
Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise.
To watch live remotely, visit surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv or the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise. Cox channel 11 and Century Link channel 8513 will also carry the meetings live.
Agendas available at least 48 hours in advance at agendas.surpriseaz.gov.
ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m. Monday, May 2
Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.
PERSONNEL APPEALS COMMISSION
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3
Where: Surprise City Hall Overflow Room.
CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3
Where: Surprise City Hall.
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3
Where: Surprise City Hall.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING
Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Salad N Go.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4
Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5
Where: Surprise City Hall.
COMMUNITY MEETING — PATRICK DUFFY and CHRIS JUDD
Vice Mayor Patrick Duffy and City Councilman Chris Judd will host a joint community meeting for Districts 3 and 6. When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Spencer’s Place, 15341 W. Waddell Road.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING
Meeting regarding conditional use permit with site plan for Towne Storage.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10
Where: Hoilday Inn Express, 16540 N. Bullard Ave.
VETERANS, DISABILITY AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMISSION
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11
Where: Surprise City Hall.
DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY MEETING — ROLAND WINTERS
Councilman Roland Winters hosts his monthly meeting for his constituents in District 1.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: The Retreat Center at Arizona Traditions, 18250 W. Weathersby Drive.
Comments / 0