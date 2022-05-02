ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left person lying in road on Stuebner Airline

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Deputies are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Stuebner Airline Road before driving off in the Spring area.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies found the victim lying in northbound lanes of the road near Wimbledon Estates around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies are searching for surveillance video that may show the vehicle involved.

According to TxDOT, in 2019, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians happened in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in deaths over the previous year.

The main causes, according to crash reports from law enforcement, are pedestrians who fail to follow traffic safety laws and are hit while crossing the street, motorists failing to yield the right of way, driving distracted or speeding. Alcohol is also a common factor.

TxDOT shared some tips to keep everyone safe.

Drivers should yield to pedestrians when turning, stop at crosswalks and look for people walking around stopped buses and other vehicles.

Pedestrians should cross only at intersections and crosswalks, look left right left before crossing and try to make eye contact with drivers. Also, use the sidewalk or walk on the left side of the street facing oncoming traffic.

TxDOT also suggests you should wear bright or reflective clothing or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers and pedestrians should also put the phone away. Beware of "distracted walking." As a pedestrian, you are much more vulnerable than a driver in the car who has the benefit of seatbelts, airbags and bumpers.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian deaths continue to rise in Texas

Comments / 0

