Kent County, MI

Body of missing 1-year-old found in Kent County creek

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
KENT COUNTY, MI – The body of a missing 1-year-old boy was found Monday, May 2, in Buck Creek in Byron Township. Noah Alan Jordan, who was nearly 2 years old, went missing Sunday morning. His body was found around 9 a.m. Monday, about a mile...

