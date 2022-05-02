Body of missing 1-year-old found in Kent County creek

A woman in Washington state had to be rescued by fire department officials after she fell into the outhouse hole in a national forest in an attempt to retrieve her phone last week.The woman is in her 40s and her name has not been released by authorities.In a statement the Brinnon Fire Department said that the woman was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle when she fell into a toilet vault.She was using her phone when it fell into the toilet, Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly was quoted as saying by...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO