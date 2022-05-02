ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Target worker – there’s an important meaning behind our uniforms and it’s all about the customers

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago

A TARGET worker has revealed the meaning behind employees’ uniforms and says it’s all about the customers.

Kaitlin Sonday, of Nebraska, has shared a series of insider secrets that shoppers may not know about the hugely-popular retailer.

Target worker Kaitlin Sonday told The Sun that wearing jeans helps create an informal atmosphere in-store Credit: TikTok/@kaitlinsondae
The 23-year-old, who works in the beauty section, says it helps bring a 'homier feel' Credit: TikTok/@kaitlinsondae

Target workers are renowned for their combination of red shirts and khaki pants, but some stores allow their staff to wear jeans.

Sonday, 23, told The Sun that it helps creates an informal setting, making customers feel welcome.

She said: “Customers feel like that they’re shopping alongside people who will give them advice.

“Employees feel more connected to the customers. It brings a homier feel.”

Sonday, who works in the beauty section, revealed that workers in her store cannot wear shorts or short skirts.

She said that staff must carry their walkie talkie with them at all times, as well as their box cutter tool.

Target workers have previously revealed that customers have been confused for workers while shopping in the store.

One employee, known only as Katherine, told Mental Floss: "They see people dress similar to Target workers and so they’ll go up to people.”

Twitter users say they've been mistaken for workers whenever they've worn a red jacket or shirt to the store.

One posted: "Note to self, don't wear a red polo to Target. (No I don't know where the press on letters are)."

Another tweeted: "Shopping at Target while wearing a red shirt: Never again."

Sonday admitted that she has been confused for a customer in the past, but says it doesn't happen as often because she wears a name-tag and shoppers see her manoeuvring a U-Boat.

U-Boats are u-shaped carts that are usually stacked with packages and boxes.

In another one of her tips, Sonday also revealed that if customers buy an item but notice its price has reduced days later, staff will refund the difference between the purchase price and sale price.

SAVING PERKS

She said: “Shoppers can either get cashback or will receive a gift card with the difference.”

All you have to do is bring in your proof of purchase, the worker added.

She also revealed that customers do not need to carry their Red Card on them to get discounts.

But, Target fans must have the app downloaded on their cell phone.

A Target Red Card is a credit card that can be used in-store and online.

Perks include a five per cent discount on purchases, no annual fee, and customers get an extra 30 days discount.

Shoppers can get five per cent off clearance prices and can save the same amount when treating themselves to a Starbucks coffee in-store.

Extra perks include free shipping and access to exclusive offers on special items.

Customers can also save five per cent on specialty gift cards that can be used to get movie tickets and travel.

On the Target website, it says that shoppers can save up to $675 a year on groceries using their Red Card.

Sonday has revealed some of her pet hates while working at the store.

In one TikTok clip, she blasted shoppers that left two pizzas in the aisle next to the bath bombs.

She said: “Guys I literally can’t make this up. People think oh I stage these but I literally don’t.”

Sonday explained in the clip that saw the pizzas as she was walking down the aisle.

TikTokers shared the worker's fury as they flooded the comments section underneath her clip.

One social media user branded the lazy habit “worse than stealing”.

Furious TikTokers said customers should hand unwanted items back to workers rather than just leaving them in the middle of the aisles.

