ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

By KTVT Staff
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) - Mansfield Independent School District in Texas believes it is setting a world-record with its 2022 graduating class. There are an incredible 35 sets of twins among the graduating seniors and one set of triplets. Mansfield has 2,600 students in its student body. With twins occurring...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

Related
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
i95 ROCK

Florida Beats Up on Connecticut in Best State Rankings

Each year, the publication U.S. News & World Report takes a deep dive using 70 different metrics to find the 'Best States' in the country and their rankings in several categories. Thousands of data points determine the "Best States" ranking to measure how well states perform for their citizens. In...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Avery, TX
Mansfield, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Mansfield, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mansfield, TX
Education
Mansfield, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
KTEM NewsRadio

The Top 5 Reasons You Should Move To Texas

A lot of people went through major life changes in the last couple of years. Some of those changes included moving, and Texas just happened to be one of the most popular places to relocate during the height of the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from July 2020...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#School District#Mansfield University#High School#Ktvt#The University Of Houston#The University Of Texas
The Independent

Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of "post-Roe" world

Oklahoma joined Texas this week to form a region that may look like what a nation divided over abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.While abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court's new conservative majority might further restrict abortion, that has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year.A bill signed into law on Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is similar to the law passed in Texas last year that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island Named 3 Best States for Working Moms

In a recent study from WalletHub, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island were named the three best states for working moms. Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. Unfortunately, the share of women in the workforce declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping around 1.3% between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021 (compared to 1.1% for men).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIFR

Lt. Governor visits NIU to discuss teacher disparities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton makes a guest appearance to Northern Illinois University on Monday to discuss the disparities educators face amidst the nationwide teacher shortage. Genesis Miranda is studying to become a teacher at Northern Illinois university in Dekalb. She says it wasn’t until high school...
DEKALB, IL
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Worst State For Working Moms

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. labor force. And many of those are working moms. In fact, nearly 68% of moms with children under age 18 were working in 2021. But working mom’s can face an uphill battle in the workplace. It’s well documented and talked about that their average hourly wage is only 84% of what men make. On top of that only, 6.2% of S&P 500 companies’ chief executives are women. Many women also feel that society makes them choose between career and family. Things that can impact whether or not a woman makes that choice include parental leave, availability of affordable childcare, and other indicators. WalletHub compared state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the Best & Worst States for women. And North Carolina ranked in the bottom half of states for working moms.
SOCIETY
WIFR

Foster parents needed across Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Registered foster parents can help the more than 21,000 children currently in Illinois foster care system. Children enter foster care for numerous reasons, often dealing with emotional issues at the same time. Some would say foster parents are the heroes helping children deal with big life changes.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy