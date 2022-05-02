ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

2 people shot near youth football game at middle school

By WJLA Staff
WUHF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANASSAS, Va. (WJLA) — Prince William County Police officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting during a youth football game at Benton Middle School's athletic fields in Manassas, Va. Two men with gunshot wounds were...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wjla#Benton Middle School#Coles District
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase

The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Times of San Diego

Possible Road-Rage Shooting Wounds One in Chula Vista

A possible road-rage shooting at a busy Chula Vista intersection left a motorist wounded Wednesday. The gunfire near Sunset View Park erupted about 10 a.m., after the drivers of two cars stopped for a red light alongside one another at Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, then got out and began fighting for unknown reasons, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy