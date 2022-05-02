ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

JMU cancels remainder of softball season after death of teammate

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wc4Dk_0fQSVz1o00

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison University has canceled the remainder of its softball season after a teammate died last Monday.

Following the recent death of Lauren Bernett , who was a sophomore catcher, on April 25, the final games of the season have been canceled. Her death has been classified as an apparent suicide, but Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Wednesday that an investigation into the death is continuing.

“The official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, and out of respect for her family and friends, there is no other information to release at this time,” Hutcheson said in an email.

The announcement of Bernett’s death came a day after she was named the CAA player of the week for batting .778 with seven RBIs and four runs in a three-game weekend sweep of Drexel that pulled JMU within a game of league-leading Delaware.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

The cancellations include a contest on May 3 against Virginia and a three-game league series on May 6 and 7 against Elon. According to JMU, the conference games vs. Elon are counted as "no contests" and there will be no adjustments made to the league standings.

This decision comes after five games were previously called off last week, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware.

JMU now concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play. The Dukes won their final five games of the season.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : (800) 273-8255

Crisis Textline : Text ASKUS to 741741

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Ferrum's Hoovler ties for second in ODAC tournament

CROZET - Ferrum College freshman Jackson Hoovler finished in a tie for second place in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s golf tournament, contested Friday and Saturday at Old Trail Golf Club. Hoovler (71-68-70) and Michael Vick (72-68-69) of Guilford (N.C.) College carded 4-under-par 209 totals, one...
FERRUM, VA
WTKR

Virginia Wesleyan softball continues ODAC dynasty

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Wesleyan softball has put together a dynasty. When it comes to national championships, the Marlins are making them more of a habit than a hope. If we're talking ODAC titles, it's been downright domination. VWU topped Roanoke, 1-0, on Monday to claim its sixth consecutive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Rockingham County, VA
State
Virginia State
Rockingham County, VA
Sports
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville collects skin-tight win against Mills Godwin 3-2

Mechanicsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mills Godwin 3-2 in a Virginia high school baseball matchup on May 4. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Next level: over a dozen student athletes commit to play at the college level

ROANOKE, Va. – The spring sports signing period continued Wednesday out east as Jefferson Forest had 15 student-athletes commit to continue academic and athletic careers at the college level. Nine different sports programs were represented with the athletes choosing eleven different colleges/universities:. Kyle Butcher (Soccer) Oglethorpe University. Hailey Coleman...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Henrico park to host collegiate softball championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - RF&P Park is hosting the CIAA Women’s Softball Championship semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. The event is expected to bring hundreds of athletes, coaching staff and family members to the county. Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports and...
HENRICO, NC
WHSV

Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams pick up wins Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school spring sports contests played on Wednesday, May 4. The Mountain View baseball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 13-3 victory over Clarke County at Rebel Park Wednesday evening. Lance Rhodes notched three hits and four RBI for the Generals, who improve to 10-6 overall (6-6 Bull Run District).
FORT DEFIANCE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
NBC 29 News

No. 14 UVA baseball tops VCU 12-6 at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team went into the break for final exams on a high note, as the 14th ranked Cavaliers defeated VCU 12-6 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park. UVA fell behind early against the Rams, but they blew the game open with six runs in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy