ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

VIDEO: Deputies detain 2 suspects at Mudbug Festival

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Ftd_0fQSVy9500

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – New footage shows Hinds County deputies detaining suspected shooters at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday, April 30.

Two suspected shooters were detained. Deputies also recovered a pistol with a high capacity magazine and a rifle.

Final day of Mississippi Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting
(Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones)

One person was killed and five others were injured during the shooting.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking the public to report any information about the shooting. Investigators will accept names, videos or any details that may lead to a person of interest. Report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Tips wanted on Mudbug Festival shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the parking lot left one person dead and at least five others injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there were several shooters, but […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Mbitips Dps Ms Gov#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Clinton police identify suspect in homicide on Hannah Drive

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a 55-year-old man in connection to the homicide that happened on Sunday, May 1. Police said William Ervin Edwards, also known as Polo or Napoleon, is wanted in connection to the death of 45-year-old Robert “Bobby” Davis who was shot and killed inside a home […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on L.J. Martin Street in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigation after a man was shot and killed in McComb on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on L.J. Martin Street and Lincoln Street. The victim, 25-year-old Jamorris Shaw, of Magnolia, had been shot multiple times. Police said […]
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after fleeing traffic stop, crash in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop and car crash that involved a toddler on Saturday, April 23. Deputies said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. on Summit-Holmesville Road. They tried to pull over Anthony Calvin Jones for not having a toddler restrained. […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy