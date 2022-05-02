ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Torrington Man Accused of Setting Vehicle on Fire Said He Disliked Victim's Ideologies: Police

NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Torrington man is accused of setting a vehicle on fire because he didn’t like the owner of the vehicle’s ideologies and disliked the Mormon faith, according to police. Police responded to East...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

News 12

Police identify 53-year-old killed in Torrington motorcycle crash

Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident in Torrington. Police say the accident happened Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. on New Litchfield Street near the Cumberland Farms parking lot. The motorcyclist has been identified as 53-year-old Christopher Smith, of Torrington. The driver of the vehicle, Brian McDonald,...
TORRINGTON, CT
Public Safety
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT

