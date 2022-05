In the hour before Karim Benzema gave one of the performances of the season, some among the Real Madrid staff were concerned about his mindset. The French star hadn’t initially been allowed into Stamford Bridge for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea because he had lost his accreditation. He was furious, and distracted. Carlo Ancelotti had been watching Benzema with his natural serenity, and knew what to say.“You won’t play tonight,” the Madrid manager said. “I’ll get the masseur to warm up.”Benzema immediately smiled, and was calmed. Some coaches might have sought to use his anger, of...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO