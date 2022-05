As travelers make their way around cities and towns across the globe, one of the striking challenges they face is whether to give street children money or not. “Street children” are homeless and at-risk children and young people who live and/or make money begging, hawking, or stealing on the street. There is an estimate of up to 150 million street children in the world with up to 100 million found mainly in developing countries. As travelers make their way around cities and towns across the globe, one of the striking challenges they face is whether to give street children money or not.

HOMELESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO