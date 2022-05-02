ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Premiere Storage Opens Morris Location

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiere Storage has opened an operation on 4 Commercial Drive in Morris to serve Morris...

CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
#Premiere Storage
Fun 104.3

5 People Rescued From Frigid Water of Minnesota Lake

Spicer, MN (KROC-AM News) - Firefighters in a western Minnesota town sprang into action last night to rescue five people from the cold water of a lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is reporting that deputies responded around 10 o'clock last night after receiving a report of a capsized boat on Green Lake near Spicer. A news release says the boat was about 300 yards from shore.
SPICER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Woman With Mobility Issues Dies In Maple Grove House Fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Maple Grove. Fire officials in the suburb northwest of Minneapolis said that crews responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire in a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane. First-responders found a “significant fire” at the home, which prevented any immediate rescue attempt. The flames shooting from the home sent neighbor Matt Narum quickly out his door and across the street. “I haven’t seen a house or any sort of thing burn that fast before,” Narum said. “I sprinted...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Morris, MN
Granite Falls, MN
Montevideo, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Delivery Service Brings Minnesota Farm Foods To Your Doorstep

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since 2020, Americans have embraced delivery services like never before. As more people want their meals and groceries brought to their doorstep, local farmers are adapting and embracing the change, including Bruce and LeeAnn Waugh down in southeastern Minnesota. The Waughs founded Cannon Valley Ranch in 1984 in Goodhue, in the Cannon River Valley. On their ranch, they’re raising roughly 170 angus cows and calves, as well as 40 red haired Wagyu cattle. They sell dozens of premium beef products from ground beef, summer sausage and steaks. “We’re about halfway between Twin Cities and Rochester here, so we...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Portion of Highway 19 closed for repair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Highway 19 has closed due to surface water erosion. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed access to Hwy 19 from Henderson to Hwy 169 yesterday. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 169 and Hwy 93. The highway is expected to be closed for...
HENDERSON, MN

