ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

UPDATE: Lakewood police investigating shooting south of Sloan's Lake

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WN9y_0fQSRAax00
Getty Images

Update: 8 a.m. Monday

Calvin Armani Jaramillo was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges for his involvement in a shooting Saturday evening near Sloan's Lake.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, south of Sloan's Lake.

An agent told The Denver Gazette one victim with several gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, she said police had arrested Calvin Jaramillo, 21.

Police have not released the victim's name.

Denver police are also investigating two shootings this weekend. One person was shot at East 20th Avenue and North Pennsylvania Street, and two people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Reward Increased To $10,000 For Information On Shooting Deaths Of Three In Northeast Denver Apartment

DENVER (CBS4)– The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information on the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last week. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen. (credit: CBS) They were found shot and killed last Tuesday evening inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. Me’khi Parham Allen and Denise Hood (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) REWARD INCREASE: #Denver, if you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash up to $10k! pic.twitter.com/0xYIUuL246 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2022 More than a week since the murders, police are still looking for the person or persons who shot the family. Donn’e Allen (credit: Suzette Robinson) That has led to a Crime Stoppers increase in the reward to $10,000. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Violent Crime
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Independent

Utah man guilty of murdering teen couple and throwing their bodies down a mine shaft

A Utah man has been convicted of killing a couple and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft because they were spending time with his girlfriend.Jerrod Baum, 45, faces life behind bars for the slaying of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, who went missing in December 2017.Prosecutors said that the couple were murdered by Baum after they met up with his girlfriend, Morgan Lewis, at her home in Eureka, Utah.A court heard that Baum flew into a rage after he came home and found the group together as he had banned Ms Lewis from having male...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy