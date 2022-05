One of the more interesting notes from Chuck Fletcher’s media availability Tuesday morning (apart from the confirmation that Mike Yeo will not return as head coach) is that the Philadelphia Flyers are working on a contract with Ivan Fedotov and expect to agree to terms in the near future. The general manager explained that it is complicated because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but is confident they will ultimately be able to work out a contract and bring him to North America for next season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO