Gov. Hochul makes affordable housing announcement in the Bronx
BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement on affordable housing Monday morning in the Bronx.
The governor’s remarks took take place at the Dreiser Community Center Auditorium at 10:30 a.m.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1