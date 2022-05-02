Sayville’s Jack Coan signs free agent deal with Indianapolis Colts

Sayville’s Jack Coan is signing a rookie free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted.

The Colts recently traded for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan – giving Coan a chance to compete for a backup spot and learn behind a former MVP.

Coan teamed with some of the Colts assistant coaches, including their offensive coordinator, to win the East-West Shrine Bowl in February.

The Long Islander played his college ball at Wisconsin and Notre Dame.