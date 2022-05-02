ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

712 Acre Stanly Ranch Auberge Resorts Collection Opens In Napa Valley

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection opens today on 712 acres of vineyards and ranch land. A short 50-minute drive from the Bay Area, the hills of Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection are framed by 2.5 miles of Napa River frontage adjacent to the San Pablo Bay Estuary. Founded in 1856 by...

InspireMore

Napa Valley Wine Makers Are Reducing Harmful Pesticides With Help From A Humble Predator.

Next time you enjoy a nice glass of Napa Valley wine, thank a barn owl!. Across California’s wine-making region, farmers are taking a natural approach to reducing harmful pests. Gophers, mice, and voles love grapes as much as humans do, and they can wreak havoc on a vineyard. Traditionally, vintners have used chemical pesticides to reduce their numbers and protect crops, yet nature’s method is tried and true.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Strict rules at San Jose flea market drive out vendors

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to move forward with developing and selling the land the 62-year-old market sits on, leaving the market's future uncertain.
SAN JOSE, CA
