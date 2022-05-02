ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

3 children killed in Terry County crash during rain

By James Clark
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isWRP_0fQSMeYk00

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said three children died in a Terry County crash Sunday evening southwest of Wellman.

DPS said Roland W. Mullins, 35, of Hobbs, New Mexico was driving a car along Highway 62/385 when the vehicle crossed an area of standing water. The car hydroplaned, spun and went into the center median – and then into the lanes of oncoming traffic. The car collided with an SUV driven by Sheryl Shanae Harrell, 45, of Brownfield.

An 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy lost their lives. They were all in the car, and all did use seat belts, according to DPS.

Mullins and Harrell both suffered minor injuries. DPS said it was raining and there was standing water on the road at the time of the crash, which was listed as 5:12 p.m.

Wellman is more than 50 miles southwest of Lubbock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy involved in overnight wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials responded to a wreck late Monday night involving a Wichita County Sherriff’s Deputy and a motorist driving a Toyota. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, on Kell Boulevard near Brook Avenue. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Eipper said the deputy was following […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Terry County, TX
City
Wellman, TX
City
Hobbs, NM
Terry County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownfield, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
City
Lubbock, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD, WSCO investigating deputy-involved crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A wreck involving a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Monday night is under investigation. According to WCSO Deputy Melvin Joyner, on Monday, May 2, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was attempting to catch up to a motorcycle that was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dps#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Man who pointed gun at mom and 2 children sentenced

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who put a Wichita Falls mother and her two daughters through a terrifying ordeal is going to prison. Travis Anderson, 45, has been sentenced by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard to eight years in prison according to court records. On Aug. 4, 2021, around 10 p.m., the woman was […]
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy