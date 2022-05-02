Sioux City Police Department warning public of counterfeit postage stamps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are warning Siouxlanders of a new scam involving postage stamps.

According to the SCPD Facebook page, the department received a report of counterfeit postage stamps delivered to a person who did not order them.

The stamps were mailed from China, according to the SCPD.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) reported that they have seen an increase in counterfeit stamps, especially stamps sold online for discounted prices.

Officials offered the following advice:

Postage stamps are never discounted; they are sold at face value.

The current price of a USPS stamp is 58 cents ($0.58).

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The best way to avoid being scammed is to purchase stamps directly from USPS.

