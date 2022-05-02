ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes Closed for Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanes were closed on part of the 5 Freeway early Monday due...

www.nbclosangeles.com

KTLA

2 killed in South L.A. crash involving group of street racers

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a South Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling in a group of illegal street racers when the crash happened, CHP said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the […]
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Two killed in crash on 91 freeway near Wilmington Blvd

Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in the Compton area at Wilmington Boulevard.A 911 call was received about a crash on the eastbound 91, west of Acacia Avenue, at 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. When CHP arrived to the scene, first responders discovered a vehicle wrapped around a pole. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters pronounced the two occupants deceased at the scene.The CHP said the ensuing investigation revealed that the parties were traveling in a group of street racers on the eastbound freeway when a Honda struck the left side of a Toyota 4 Runner, sending the Toyota into the right dirt shoulder, where it struck a pole.The Toyota's driver, a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man, and his passenger, and 18-year-old El Monte woman, were killed.The Honda fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Officer A. Phillipson at the CHP's South Los Angeles area office at 424-551-4000.  
CBS LA

Man running in lanes of westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount shot by CHP officer

Police officers shot a person who was apparently running in the lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway in the Paramount area Wednesday afternoon.The incident was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a big rig at about 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol. The same pedestrian was reported to be jumping in front of other vehicles, causing traffic to screech to a halt, and was hit at least twice more.It's unclear what led up to the officer-involved shooting.One person has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.The westbound 105 Freeway has been shut down at Garfield until further notice, and westbound traffic was diverted off at Paramount Boulevard. The Garfield Avenue overpass above the freeway was also closed to traffic.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added a it comes in.
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspects Fleeing Las Vegas are Caught in LA After Pursuit

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
CBS LA

Woman killed in crash with big rig in Diamond Bar

A woman lost her life on Sunday after her sedan collided with a big rig on the 60 freeway in Diamond Bar early Sunday morning. The crash occurred a little after 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, at the Grand Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 6:06 a.m. but transported no one to any hospitals, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. A Sigalert was issued at 6:27 a.m., shutting down all eastbound lanes of the 60 freeway except the carpool lane, as well as the connector road from the eastbound 60 Freeway to the southbound 57 Freeway. The Sigalert was canceled at 12:24 p.m.
22-year-old Evelin Salas Melgoza dead after a fiery crash in West Covina; Noe L Manzanarez arrested (West Covina, CA)

22-year-old Evelin Salas Melgoza dead after a fiery crash in West Covina; Noe L Manzanarez arrested (West Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Evelin Salas Melgoza as the woman who lost her life following a fiery crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway Wednesday in West Covina while officers arrested 19-year-old Noe L Manzanarez on suspicion of DUI. The fatal three-vehicle wreck was reported at 12:02 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway, just west of Azusa Avenue [...]
