Actor Tom Hanks will briefly be in Toledo on Wednesday to shoot a scene for his upcoming feature film A Man Called Otto at Central Union Terminal on Emerald Avenue. Louise Rosner, the executive producer for the film, said he’ll be joined by roughly 162 film extras from the Toledo area who were chosen by a casting agency to play the roles of 1970s-era train travelers. Train equipment to be used for the scene has been parked on a track near the depot for several days, and Ms. Rosner said a vintage 1970s-era locomotive was transported there from West Virginia for Wednesday’s filming — a process that took three weeks.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO