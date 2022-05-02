Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after authorities found a woman's body over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma County. The sheriff's office said the homicide occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Luther Road. A neighbor, who said she spent all her free time with the victim, told...
ENID, Okla. — UPDATE, 4/28/2022: Geiger has been arrested. Police are looking for a man who was last seen leaving an Enid hotel where a child died. Enid police said that they are currently investigating a child homicide at the OYO Hotel at 2818 S Buren Thursday. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County Emergency Management has said that around one thousand structures have been damaged as a result of a tornado that ripped through Andover on Friday evening. One of those structures was the home of Kloey Valentine’s family, who just moved to the community recently. Seven days ago. Valentine said just […]
ANDOVER, Kan. — KOCO 5 has been tracking severe storms throughout Oklahoma and some surrounding areas on Friday. KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured a large tornado that struck Friday evening near Andover, Kansas. Open the video players to see Derik's footage of the tornado.
The FBI said it is investigating a double homicide after agents said Kyle Owens shot and killed two men in Oktaha Friday night. According to Owens’ arrest affidavit, he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the shootings happened within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation, so the case is being investigated federally.
The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
Comments / 0