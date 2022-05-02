ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kings of Chaos

wtyefm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep listening and be the correct caller when prompted,...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Country singing star Naomi Judd dead at 76

Country singer Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Grammy-winning group The Judds, has died at 76. Her death was confirmed Saturday by her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, according to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,”...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Ashley Monroe And Miranda Lambert Team Up For Surprise Duet Of “Heart Like Mine” On The Eve Of ‘Palomino’ Release Day

I’ll never get tired of hearing these two sing together. Miranda Lambert’s 8th studio album, Palomino, is out today, and it’s absolutely fantastic. And at her sold-out show last night at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, Miranda surprised fans with an appearance by her best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate, Ashley Monroe.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Springfield
Whiskey Riff

Chris Janson And Eric Church Debut Murderous Music Video For “You, Me & The River”

Last week, Chris Janson teased a dark music video for his new cheatin’ murder ballad, “You, Me & The River,” featuring Eric Church. The song was the only one on Janson’s brand new All In album that he didn’t at least co-write, as Chief himself wrote it. The two’s vocals match perfectly, and you can hear darkness in the deep-cutting chorus: “Hey buddy, hey buddy, ain’t that Mississippi muddy And this time of year, she takes what you give her So tonight […] The post Chris Janson And Eric Church Debut Murderous Music Video For “You, Me & The River” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy