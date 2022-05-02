Two Jefferson Co. companies receive $15,000+ environmental quality fines

Lion Elastomers and Mitsubishi Chemical America both received fines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (sinology/Getty Images)

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued fines against 28 entities for more than $270,000 for violating state environmental regulations, an April 27 press release said. The fines were issued for multiple different violations, including air quality, wastewater discharge and water quality.

Of the 14 entities receiving fines, two companies are in Jefferson County, according to the TCEQ Commission meeting agenda . Lion Elastomers, a synthetic rubber manufacturing plant located in Port Neches, and Nederland chemical plant Mitsubishi Chemical America both received fines.

On two separate occasions, Lion Elastomers failed to prevent the release of “unauthorized emissions,” according to a document detailing the fine. The release of the “volatile organic compounds” resulted in a $15,000 fine for the company.

As for Mitsubishi Chemical America, the company exceeded its maximum allowable emissions rate for sulfur dioxide 11 times between January and September 2020, a document shows.

Exposure to sulfur dioxide can lead to harmful effects on the lungs, including respiratory symptoms and reduced lung function, according to the American Lung Association . The company received a $39,375 fine and its plant in Nederland was permanently closed in April 2021.