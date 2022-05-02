ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Two Jefferson Co. companies receive $15,000+ environmental quality fines

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joKPI_0fQSLNiI00
Lion Elastomers and Mitsubishi Chemical America both received fines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (sinology/Getty Images)

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued fines against 28 entities for more than $270,000 for violating state environmental regulations, an April 27 press release said. The fines were issued for multiple different violations, including air quality, wastewater discharge and water quality.

Of the 14 entities receiving fines, two companies are in Jefferson County, according to the TCEQ Commission meeting agenda . Lion Elastomers, a synthetic rubber manufacturing plant located in Port Neches, and Nederland chemical plant Mitsubishi Chemical America both received fines.

On two separate occasions, Lion Elastomers failed to prevent the release of “unauthorized emissions,” according to a document detailing the fine. The release of the “volatile organic compounds” resulted in a $15,000 fine for the company.

As for Mitsubishi Chemical America, the company exceeded its maximum allowable emissions rate for sulfur dioxide 11 times between January and September 2020, a document shows.

Exposure to sulfur dioxide can lead to harmful effects on the lungs, including respiratory symptoms and reduced lung function, according to the American Lung Association . The company received a $39,375 fine and its plant in Nederland was permanently closed in April 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Entergy announces regulatory leaders

Entergy Texas, Inc. recently named new regulatory affairs leaders. Ryland Ramos has been named vice president of regulatory affairs, and Erika Garcia will serve as director. Both will oversee the company's engagement with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and other key stakeholders. "Ryland brings industry background and a keen understanding of the needs of Southeast Texas," said Eli Viamontes , president and CEO of Entergy Texas. "As we continue our work to meet our customers' needs, Ryland will be instrumental in creating outcomes that benefit our customers and communities." Ramos most...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Jefferson County, TX
Business
Nederland, TX
Business
City
Nederland, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Society
County
Jefferson County, TX
Nederland, TX
Society
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Water Quality#Sulfur Dioxide#Jefferson Co#Sinology#Tceq Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Toni Koraza

Texas to Face Extended Food Shortages

Despite the relaxation of laws connected to the Covid-19 pandemic, the outbreak is still ongoing, and the country is still suffering from the pandemic's peak effects. As cited in international news, Ukraine and Russia have been at odds since February 2022. Consequently, the United States is experiencing food-related implications due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Ukrainian-Russian war. This is particularly true in large states with huge populations, such as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What is the Texas 'trigger law?'

TEXAS, USA — What would happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade?. This has been the question on many people's minds after a draft opinion from Supreme Court justices on overturning the law that protects the right to abortion was leaked. In short, if Roe v Wade...
TEXAS STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
742
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy