Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Monday (May 2)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of SW 25th St at 8:57 Friday morning. The victim reported that an unknown male entered the home through the unlocked front door and grabbed her. The victim was able to get away and ran outside. However, the male...

KXII.com

Paris Police searching for home invasion suspect

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are searching for a suspect after a home invasion Friday morning. Officers said a man entered a home in the 300 block of SW 25th St at 8:57 a.m. on April 29, 2022. The victim reported to officers that that an unknown male entered...
PARIS, TX
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Paris, TX
Paris, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson arrested, charged with assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
KSLA

Man shot in head on Prospect Street; suspect at-large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The incident occurred on Prospect Street, near the cross streets of Morehead Avenue and Centenary Boulevard. Officials say a man was sitting in a black SUV, when another man fired...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS DFW

Dallas police shut down fake paper tag mill, arrest Wayland Wayne Wright

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force shut down a fake paper license plates tag mill and arrested Wayland Wayne Wright, 43, in connection to it. Wright now faces a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.Detectives said a tip provided by a citizen led them to the location in the the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street where they made an undercover buy.On April 20, they executed a search warrant where additional fake paper tags were recovered as well as $3,000 in cash. Police said Wright later admitted...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

DPD arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Muslim family in North Texas, who CBS 11 News first introduced you to more than 6 months ago while reporting the theft of their life savings, got some good news to celebrate the end of Ramadan.Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a car break-in, back in November 2021, in the parking garage of an apartment complex near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane. Ahmed Alnajjar had $100,000 in cash stolen from inside his SUV. It was money saved for his family to leave Iraq and come to the US, after helping American soldiers during the...
DALLAS, TX
KTBS

Texarkana murder suspect arrested in Dallas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police say they've captured a teen wanted for capital murder after killing two teenagers in Texarkana, Texas. Kevonte Collins, 17, was arrested in Dallas on Monday. Police believe Collins was the alleged triggerman who killed two teenagers at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments last December.
TEXARKANA, TX
92.9 NIN

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
KSLA

Two vehicle chases nets three arrests

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - In a post on Facebook, the Haughton Police Department announced they have three people in custody following two police pursuits on Saturday morning. It started around 2:30 a.m. on April 30 when officers spotted a black Jeep SUV closely following a motorcycle. The Jeep SUV was found to have a switched license plate, according to a Facebook post.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Deadly shooting reported in Texarkana; police looking for leads

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Texarkana, the police department reports. Officials say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Monday, May 2 in the 300 block of Links Drive. Officers found a person who appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The Miller County Coroner’s Office was notified, as well as the victim’s next of kin.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS DFW

Law enforcement searching for Johnson County rapist with scar on face

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help with a rape case from 20 years ago. They're searching for a man who raped a woman in July 2002 that he had met online. He kidnapped the victim in Johnson County from a location on IH 35W but sexually assaulted her at another location. The woman told police her rapist's name was Greg. She described him as White, and 20-30 years old at the time. He was tall, with a scar on his face. She said he walked as though there was "something wrong with one of his feet or legs." The suspect was familiar with a business on Fm 2280 between Keene and Egan. The victim told detectives she believed he may have been a truck driver.Anybody with information that may lead to the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-794-TIPS (8477) or Capt Rogers at drogers@johnsoncountytx.org.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX

