Mobile, AL

Fugitive of the Week: Kenneth Sikes

By Daniel Heiser
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Kenneth Lee Sikes.

Sikes was sentenced 10 years in prison followed by 4 years of probation after pleading guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to manufacture meth. A federal arrest warrant was signed on November 23, 2021 shortly after Sikes got out of prison. The warrant was alleging that Sikes already violated the terms and conditions of his supervised release by using meth again.

Sikes’ whereabouts are unknown but he has strong ties in West Mobile, Semmes, and Wilmer. If you have any information on where Sikes could be please call the US Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

