CBA baseball romps past Cazenovia, Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Roaring back to life late last week, the Christian Brothers Academy baseball team put together a pair of impressive victories against high-quality OHSL Liberty division opponents.

It started last Thursday when the Brothers took apart Cazenovia 24-1, getting 19 hits overall as it scored nine times in both the first and third innings.

Jack Landau’s home run paced the Brothers’ attack as Cooper Marko went four-for-four with three RBIs and Ethan Harris drove in four runs, with Louis Percival getting three RBIs.

Two days later, CBA again hit double digits against Homer and this time didn’t even let the Trojans get on the board on the way to a 13-0 victory.

Here it was the Brothers scoring five times in the second inning and following it up with an eight-run third, ample support for pitchers Nate Smith and Luke Boule, who held Homer to four hits and combined for seven stikeouts.

Amid the barrages, Marko tacked on three more hits as Jack Landau picked up three RBIs. Boule and Harris joined Marko in earning two RBIs apiece as single runs were driven in by Percival, Matt Landau, Zach Mulhern and Will Harrigan.

Jamesville-DeWitt rebounded from back-to-back losses to Cortland last Monday by edging Oswego 2-1, prevailing despite getting just two hits off Buccaneers pitcher Andrew Paura.

Single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, each driven in by Aidan McGuire, proved enough as A.J. Sumida tossed six shutout innings, striking out nine and limiting Oswego to three hits. Jake Ogata gave up a run in the seventh, but was able to earn the save.

J-D then swept the Bucs a day later, the 4-1 victory featuring Luke VanMarter throwing a complete game where he held Oswego to two hits and amassed 11 strikeouts.

All that the Rams needed were two-run rallies in the second and fifth innings. VanMarter singled and drove in a run as Sumida, Eamon Giblin and Tyler Kaelin had one RBI apiece.

However, J-D lost 11-7 to Fulton on Thursday, unable to overcome the Red Raiders’ eight-run rally in the fourth inning despite Ogata and Ty Parker both getting a pair of RBIs. Sumida also drove in a run.

Bishop Grimes took a 15-2 loss to Marcellus last Tuesday as, on that same day, East Syracuse Minoa lost 15-3 to Syracuse City and then fell to Whitesboro by that same score on Friday.