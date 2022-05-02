CBA softball goes 1-2; F-M splits league games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Christian Brothers Academy softball team had quite a game last Monday against Solvay, needing a seventh-inning comeback to pull out a 14-11 victory over the Bearcats.

CBA actually rallied twice, using a trio of fourth-inning runs to erase a 4-2 deficit, but due to five errors it found itself trailing 11-10 when, in the seventh, it struck for four decisive runs.

Amid a 15-hit attack, Erin Nardella and Avery Bowman both hit home runs, getting two RBIs apiece. Juliette Zimmerman drove in three runs as Lauren Zollo, Hannah Reilly, Juila DelPino and Mackenzie Witz had one RBI apiece.

A day later, CBA lost, 22-6, to Westhill, this despite a Witz home run and two hits apiece from Zollo and Giuliana Sindoni. Alexa Korrie smashed two home runs and doubled twice to lead the Warriors.

Then the Brothers met reigning sectional Class B champion Marcellus and took a 4-0 defeat, unable to do anything with the five hits it got off Mustangs pitching ace Aubrey Fraher. Zimmerman had two of those hits.

Fayetteville-Manlius lost, 23-7, to Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday, the game close until the Northstars put together a 10-run fifth inning on the way to 30 hits overall.

The Hornets were not quiet at the plate, either, getting 14 hits, including two home runs by Gracie Bishop, who got four RBIs. Avery Howe and Gwen O’Connor also drove in runs.

This followed last Tuesday’s 8-3 win over West Genesee where a three-run first inning and five-run fourth inning were all F-M needed to fend off the Wildcats.

Bishop went deep here, too, getting three RBIs as O’Connor and Megan Woodridge both doubled and drove in two runs. Natalie Mayne held WG to five hits in her complete-game pitching effort.