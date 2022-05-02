ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Staff from tornado-damaged Andover school gathers

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je9rc_0fQSH0dg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfLq9_0fQSH0dg00
Courtesy: Andover Public Schools

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Public Schools said staff from Prairie Creek Elementary, a school damaged in Friday’s tornado , began working on a plan for the rest of the school year Monday. The district said on Saturday that classes from that school will be canceled through May 6.

The school will not be used for the rest of the school year because of the damage. Some rooms of the school were untouched, but others were heavily damaged.

‘The storm shelter rumbled,’ Andover school employee rides out tornado at Prairie Creek Elementary

The district was scheduled to have the day off Monday. All other students will resume school on May 3 as scheduled.

Severe weather possible Monday


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Education
Andover, KS
Education
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Andover Public Schools#Prairie Creek Elementary#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Andover elementary school closed for the remainder of year

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Public School officials announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary School would be closed for the remainder of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s EF-3 tornado. Prairie Creek was the only school building in the Andover area to suffer damage on Friday evening. Some rooms of the school […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

PHOTO GALLERY: April 29th tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Andover fire chief said 966 buildings were in the path of a destructive tornado. While the number of homes destroyed in town has not been confirmed, officials say 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County where the storm began. One serious injury, and a few minor injuries were reported in Sedgwick County.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy