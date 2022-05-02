Staff from tornado-damaged Andover school gathers

Courtesy: Andover Public Schools

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Public Schools said staff from Prairie Creek Elementary, a school damaged in Friday’s tornado , began working on a plan for the rest of the school year Monday. The district said on Saturday that classes from that school will be canceled through May 6.

The school will not be used for the rest of the school year because of the damage. Some rooms of the school were untouched, but others were heavily damaged.

The district was scheduled to have the day off Monday. All other students will resume school on May 3 as scheduled.





