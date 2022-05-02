Staff from tornado-damaged Andover school gathers
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Public Schools said staff from Prairie Creek Elementary, a school damaged in Friday’s tornado , began working on a plan for the rest of the school year Monday. The district said on Saturday that classes from that school will be canceled through May 6.
The school will not be used for the rest of the school year because of the damage. Some rooms of the school were untouched, but others were heavily damaged.‘The storm shelter rumbled,’ Andover school employee rides out tornado at Prairie Creek Elementary
The district was scheduled to have the day off Monday. All other students will resume school on May 3 as scheduled.Severe weather possible Monday
