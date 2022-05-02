Beaufort police working to prevent gun violence with gun locks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort Police Department will offer free gun locks to Beaufort County residents.

According to BPD officials, the department is offering gun locks to limit gun-related accidents and keep guns out of the wrong hands.

Those interested in receiving a lock are instructed to visit BPD’s office lobby. Locks are handed out on a first come first serve basis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.