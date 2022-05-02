ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

By News 9
news9.com
 2 days ago

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was involved in a water rescue in the...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
KOCO

Police make arrest in rape, killing of toddler found in Enid hotel pool

ENID, Okla. — The suspect was arrested after 2-year-old was girl raped and murdered at an Enid hotel. A shocking crime devastated Enid after a 2-year-old girl was raped and found underwater in an Enid hotel pool Thursday. Enid police said the girl was found in the pool at...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

