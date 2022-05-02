Firefighters Rescue Woman From Floodwater In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after authorities found a woman's body over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma County. The sheriff's office said the homicide occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Luther Road. A neighbor, who said she spent all her free time with the victim, told...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway, about three miles northeast of Dodge City. According...
ENID, Okla. — The suspect was arrested after 2-year-old was girl raped and murdered at an Enid hotel. A shocking crime devastated Enid after a 2-year-old girl was raped and found underwater in an Enid hotel pool Thursday. Enid police said the girl was found in the pool at...
The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
Comments / 0